Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025

Die Gerechtigkeit ist eingekehrt

Ex-Präsident Álvaro Uribe verurteilt

In Kolumbien besteht eine tiefe Verzweiflung, genährt durch die Gewalt, den Terror und die fehlende Gerechtigkeit. Diese Probleme sind tief in der Regierung und den Machtstrukturen verwurzelt. Zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte des Landes geschah das scheinbar Unmögliche: Der rechte Ex-Präsident Álvaro Uribe Vélez wurde verurteilt und so ein schwerer Schlag gegen die Straflosigkeit ausgeteilt, die unantastbar schien. Ob damit „die Gerechtigkeit eingekehrt ist“, wie es die prozessführende Richterin Sandra Heredia in der Urteilsverkündigung verkündete, und inwiefern hier ein historischer Präzedenzfall geschaffen wurde, analysieren die LN in diesem Artikel. 

Von Gabriela Rojas Bock (Übersetzung: Theresa Utzig)

Um den kompletten Artikel zu lesen, abonniere jetzt LN!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Kolumbien | Nummer 521 - November 2017 | Politik

OASE IN FLAMMEN

In Medellín kämpfen Bewohner*innen nach einem Brand für ihre Zukunft

Mitte August hat ein Feuer die zentral gelegene Siedlung El Oasis in Medellín zerstört. Die Bewohner*innen wollen den Hügel mit der langen Geschichte des Widerstandes wieder besiedeln. Doch die Stadtverwaltung hat andere Pläne.
Kolumbien | Nummer 511 – Januar 2017

SOZIALE BEWEGUNGEN RUFEN ZUM DIALOG AUF

Der Friedensprozess mit der nationalen Befreiungsarmee (ELN) beginnt dieses Jahr

Nach den Friedensverhandlungen mit den Revolutionären Streitkräften Kolumbiens (FARC) steht ein Prozess mit der Nationalen Befreiungsarmee (ELN) an, der zweitgrößten Guerillaorganisation Kolumbiens. Im März war eine Verhandlungsagenda vorgestellt worden, dann vertagte die Regierung den Auftakt der öffentlichen Gespräche auf den 10. Januar 2017. …
Gewalt und Staat | Kolumbien | Nummer 577/578 - Juli/August 2022

„DER FRIEDEN IN KOLUMBIEN IST IN GEFAHR“

LN sprachen mit Leyner Palacios über die zentralen Ergebnisse des Abschlussberichts der Wahrheitskommission

Nach dreieinhalb Jahren Arbeit, in denen die Wahrheitskommission über 28.000 Aussagen von Opfern, Täter*innen und Zeug*innen des bewaffneten Konflikts sammelte, wurde am 28. Juni ihr Abschlussbericht vorgestellt. In zehn Kapiteln werden Ursachen und Muster des Konflikts sowie die Gründe für dessen langjähriges Andauern aufgeklärt. …

Newsletter abonnieren