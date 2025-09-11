Die Gerechtigkeit ist eingekehrt

In Kolumbien besteht eine tiefe Verzweiflung, genährt durch die Gewalt, den Terror und die fehlende Gerechtigkeit. Diese Probleme sind tief in der Regierung und den Machtstrukturen verwurzelt. Zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte des Landes geschah das scheinbar Unmögliche: Der rechte Ex-Präsident Álvaro Uribe Vélez wurde verurteilt und so ein schwerer Schlag gegen die Straflosigkeit ausgeteilt, die unantastbar schien. Ob damit „die Gerechtigkeit eingekehrt ist“, wie es die prozessführende Richterin Sandra Heredia in der Urteilsverkündigung verkündete, und inwiefern hier ein historischer Präzedenzfall geschaffen wurde, analysieren die LN in diesem Artikel.