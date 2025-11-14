Die Last der Freiheit auf meinen Schultern

Über das Schicksal der politischen Gefangenen und Verschwundengelassenen gibt es in Nicaragua nur begrenzt Informationen, da die zur Verfügung stehende Datenlage zwangsläufig unvollstäng ist. Aus Angst vor Repressalien wenden sich viele Angehörige nicht an die Menschenrechtsorganisationen. Der folgende in der Havana Times erschienene persönliche Bericht der Ex-Gefangenen und heute im Exil lebenden Ana Margarita Vijil versteht sich als einen Beitrag, an das Los der Gefangenen zu erinnern. Die LN veröffentlichen eine gekürzte Übersetzung.