Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Nicaragua | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Die Last der Freiheit auf meinen Schultern

Zur Lage der politischen Gefangenen und der Praxis des Verschwindenlassens in Nicaragua

Über das Schicksal der politischen Gefangenen und Verschwundengelassenen gibt es in Nicaragua nur begrenzt Informationen, da die zur Verfügung stehende Datenlage zwangsläufig unvollstäng ist. Aus Angst vor Repressalien wenden sich viele Angehörige nicht an die Menschenrechtsorganisationen. Der folgende in der Havana Times erschienene persönliche Bericht der Ex-Gefangenen und heute im Exil lebenden Ana Margarita Vijil versteht sich als einen Beitrag, an das Los der Gefangenen zu erinnern. Die LN veröffentlichen eine gekürzte Übersetzung.

Ana Margarita Vijil (Übersetzung & Bearb.: Elisabeth Erdtmann)

