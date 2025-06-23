Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 612 - Juni 2025 | Venezuela

„Die Menschen wenden sich von der Politik ab“

Interview mit der Menschenrechtsaktivistin Thaís Rodriguez

Der Nationale Wahlrat (CNE) gab am Sonntag, dem 25. Mai, den Wahlsieg der Regierungspartei Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV) bei den Parlaments- und Regionalwahlen bekannt. Die meisten Oppositionsparteien boykottierten die Wahl. Laut dem CNE gewann die PSUV 23 von 24 Gouverneursämtern und etwa 83 Prozent der Sitze in der Nationalversammlung. LN sprach mit der Menschenrechtsaktivistin Thaís Rodriguez über die Wahl, die Repression und die Position der kritischen Linken gegenüber der Regierung. 

Interview: John Mark Shorack

