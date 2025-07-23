Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

„Die Militärpolizei existiert nicht, um Bürger zu schützen”

Interview mit der Aktivistin Sandra Bello über die Polizeigewalt in den Favelas von Rio de Janeiro

Die Menschen in Morro Santo Amaro, Rio de Janerio, waren zu einer Festa Junina, einem populären brasilianischen Fest, versammelt, als ein Spezialkommando der Militärpolizei in die Favela eindrang und um sich schoss. Der Einsatz hinterließ fünf Verletzte und ein Todesopfer – den 24-jährigen Herus Guimarães Mendes. Während die Polizei angibt, auf der Suche nach Kriminellen in der Gemeinde unter Beschuss geraten zu sein, versichern Angehörige der Opfer, dass es keinen Grund für den gewaltsamen Einsatz gab. Herus´ Tod ist dabei kein Einzelfall. Im Jahr 2024 war die Polizei für 699 Todesfälle im Bundesstaat von Rio de Janeiro verantwortlich – das sind durchschnittlich fast zwei Menschen pro Tag. Für ganz Brasilien lag die Gesamtzahl der Opfer im vergangenen Jahr bei 6.121. Die Aktivistin Sandra Bello behält dennoch ihre Hoffnung auf ein menschenwürdiges Leben für die 22 Prozent der Stadtbevölkerung Rio de Janeiros, die in den Favelas wohnen.

Interview: Karina Tarasiuk

