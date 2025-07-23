Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Musik | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

Die Monster um uns

Das neue Album von Marilina Bertoldi ist eine Konfrontation mit den Krisen der Gegenwart

Von Jara Frey-Schaaber

Marilina Bertoldi // PARA QUIÉN TRABAJAS VOL. 1 // Sony Music Argentina // Mai 2025 // 10 Songs, 29:42 Minuten

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Musik | Nummer 528 - Juni 2018

KEINE POSTKARTE FÜR TOURIS

Rebeca Lane hat ihr neues Album Obsidiana veröffentlicht

Als Rebeca Lane Anfang Mai in Berlin die Bühne der Kantine am Berghain betritt, jubelt die Menge. Fast alle sprechen Spanisch, sind textsicher und feiern die guatemaltekische Rapperin. Diesmal stellt Rebeca ihr neues Album Obsidiana vor, bereits ihr viertes als Solokünstlerin. Ihre Messages kommen auch in Deutschland an.
Musik | Nicaragua | Nummer 576 - Juni 2022 | Politik

ALLE LIEDER SIND VERKLUNGEN

Interview mit dem nicaraguanischen Liedermacher Jandir RodrÍguez

Musik wird in Nicaragua unerbittlich verfolgt, Künstler*innen werden auf schwarze Listen gesetzt und dürfen nicht mehr öffentlich auftreten. …
Feminismus | Musik | Nummer 528 - Juni 2018

„DIE KLEINEN RÄUME DER FREIHEIT“

Rapperin Rebeca Lane über Feminismus und Hiphop in Zentralamerika

Die guatemaltekische Rapperin Rebeca Lane gehört zu den bekanntesten feministischen Größen im lateinamerikanischen Hiphop.

Newsletter abonnieren