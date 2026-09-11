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Brasilien | Drogenhandel | Gewalt und Staat | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026

Die politische Logik der Härte

Wie Polizeieinsätze den Alltag in Rios Favelas bestimmen und vor der Wahl wieder zum Politikum werden

Es war ein normaler Tag im Oktober 2025, als die ersten Nachrichten von einem großen Einsatz im Norden der Stadt eintrafen. Was zunächst kaum ungewöhnlich erschien, entpuppte sich als die tödlichste Polizeioperation in der Geschichte Rio de Janeiros: Mehr als 120 Menschen starben. Angst und Chaos prägten an diesem Tag weite Teile von Rio. Straßen wurden gesperrt, Busse gekapert, Gerüchte über Überfälle verbreiteten sich. Firmen und Schulen schlossen, Menschen eilten hastig nach Hause. – Warum setzt Rio immer wieder auf brutale Polizeieinsätze in den Favelas, obwohl ihre langfristige Wirkung umstritten ist? Diese Reportage geht dieser Frage nach und beleuchtet den Alltag zwischen Angst, Unsicherheit und Anpassung.

Emilia Bailer, Rio de Janeiro
Licht und Schatten: Viertel wie Maré sind umkämpfe Orte, die für viele, die nicht in ihnen Leben,

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