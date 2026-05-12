Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 623 - Mai 2026 | Uruguay

Die Spur des Gauchos

Chronik einer Begegnung im ländlichen Norden Uruguays

Gauchos sind in den Pampas Südamerikas meist vor allem ein Nostalgiesymbol. Das harte Leben auf dem Land in den weiten Steppen der Region, geprägt von Viehzucht und der Verbindung zur Natur, erleben die meisten Bewohner*innen Argentiniens, Brasiliens, Paraguays und Uruguays selbst nur durch Literatur und Filme. Auf einer Reise begegnete der Autor dieser Chronik jedoch einer Person, welche die Ideale und Bräuche der freiheitsliebenden Gauchos noch heute pflegt.

Von Aníbal Nario, Montevideo (Übersetzung: Jara Frey-Schaaber)
Die Peitsche in der Hand Gaucho Matías (Fotos: Aníbal Nario) Um in das Dorf Diego Lamas zu komm

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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