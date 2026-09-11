Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026

Die Transformation des Zentauren

Ein Rückblick über 30 Jahre Frieden und 12 Jahre neues Exil in Guatemala

30 Jahre nach der Unterzeichnung der Friedensabkommen am 28. Dezember 1996 wurde der Bericht „Die Wahrheit des Exils“ veröffentlicht. Es wurde von Carlos Martín Beristain koordiniert, der auch den Bericht zur Aufarbeitung der historischen Erinnerung „Guatemala Nie wieder“ über Kriegsverbrechen während des internen bewaffneten Konflikts koordinierte. Darin wird aufgedeckt, wie Guatemala seit 2014 Justizangehörige, Journalist*innen, Studierende, Indigene Autoritäten, Menschenrechtsver­tei­diger­*innen, Mitglieder von Oppositionsparteien und deren Angehörige des Landes verwiesen hat. Diese Analyse zeichnet die Entwicklungen seit dem internen bewaffneten Konflikt nach und ordnet die aktuelle Verfolgung als Fortsetzung der seit Staatsgründung institutionalisierten Gewalt ein.

Annika Lehnhoff Orantes
Schon seit den 1960er Jahren bekriegten sich linke Guerillas und der guatemaltekische Staat offen. N

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