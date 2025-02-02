Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Die „Vergessenen“ rebellieren weiter

Umsetzung des sogenannten Tren Maya verschärft Sicherheitslage

Während die Kartellgewalt im Süden Mexikos eskaliert, treibt die neue Präsidentin Mexikos Claudia Sheinbaum die umstrittenen Megaprojekte des sogenannten Tren Maya und des Interozeanischen Korridors voran – beide sollen zeitnah nach Guatemala ausgeweitet werden.

Von Victor Hübotter, Mexiko-Stadt

