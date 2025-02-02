„Diese Musik ist uralt, das ist zeremoniell”

Seit fast 80 Jahren machen die Gaiteros de San Jacinto traditionelle, folklorische Cumbia vom und für ihren gleichnamigen Heimatort in Bolívar, Kolumbien. In ihren Liedern singen sie über den Alltag der campesinos (siehe Kasten), die Bedeutung von Herkunft und ihren Vorfahren, über Liebe und die Schwierigkeiten des Lebens. Die LN trafen sie auf ihrer Europatour in Berlin und berichten über das Konzert.