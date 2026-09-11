Diktatur ging nicht aus der Revolution hervor

Die fortlaufende Demontage bürgerlicher Rechte und die Schwächung der demokratischen Institutionen durch rechtsextreme Regierungen ist in vielen Ländern Lateinamerikas bereits das neue Normal. Gegen das Narrativ eines Teils der Exil-Opposition, die nicaraguanische Revolution von 1979 habe der heutigen Diktatur von Daniel Ortega den Weg bereitet, wendet sich Monica Baltodano – Ex-Guerillakommandantin und Ex-Abgeordnete der Befreiungsbewegung FSLN sowie der Bewegung zur Erneuerung des Sandinismus (MRS) – in ihrer Analyse energisch: Allzu viele haben an dieser Entwicklung mitgewirkt, die heute die Revolution dafür verantwortlich machen wollen. Der Artikel ist zuvor im spanischen Original beim Online- Medium Rebelión erschienen.