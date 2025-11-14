Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Ausgaben | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025

Dreifacher Feminizid in Argentinien

Drogenkriminalität, Straflosigkeit und Mitschuld der Regierung

Ende September 2025 führte die Nachricht von brutalen Feminiziden in der Provinz von Buenos Aires zu massiven Demonstrationen. Proteste und spontane Versammlungen verbreiten sich im ganzen Land und verlangen nach Gerechtigkeit. Die drei Opfer, Brenda Del Castillo (20), Morena Verdi (20) und Lara Gutiérrez (15), wurden gefoltert und ermordet. Das Verbrechen wurde live auf sozialen Medien geteilt. Das schreckliche Verbrechen ist ein Symptom für gesellschaftliche Entwicklungen, deren Basis schon vor Jahren von der Politik gelegt wurde.

Lourdes Alfonso, Buenos Aires (Übersetzung: Carla Venneri)

