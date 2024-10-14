Eigene Pfade zu gehen, statt das System zu flicken

Yachay Punku (übersetzt „Das Tor zum Wissen“) ist ein Gemeinschaftshaus, das sich am andinen Prinzip des Sumak Kawsay (dt.: Gutes Leben, auch Buen Vivir genannt, Anm. d. Red.) orientiert. Das Projekt wurde von einem Kollektiv aus Künstler*innen, Akademiker*innen und Aktivist*innen ins Leben gerufen. Nach Jahren politischer Arbeit in der Hauptstadt Lima zogen sie in den Süden, um neue Wege für eine nachhaltige, antikoloniale Praxis zu erkunden. Im Interview mit LN sprechen Akira, Katari und Lou Mestizo, drei Mitglieder des Kollektivs, über ihre politischen Reflexionsprozesse, Veränderungsstrategien sowie die zentrale Rolle von Ernährungssouveränität und Kunst im Kampf für die Befreiung des Territoriums.