Kunst | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

„Ein anderer Blick auf die Diktatur“

Eine Performance ergründet, wie Kinder die Pinochet-Diktatur erlebten

Interview: Susanne Brust

Kunst | Nummer 399/400 - Sept./Okt. 2007

Die verschwundene Generation

Guatemaltekische KünstlerInnen setzen sich mit der Vergangenheit auseinander – es fehlt die Generation, die während des Bürgerkriegs verschwand

Zehn Jahre nach dem Bürgerkrieg bringen guatemaltekische Künstlerinnen und Künstler ihre Verarbeitung der begangenen Verbrechen, die Erinnerung an Opfer und Verschwundene des Völkermords und die immer noch währende Straflosigkeit der verantwortlichen Militärs mit Hilfe von Straßentheater und Malerei zum Ausdruck. …
Chile | Deutschland | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Der Schakal

Der NS-Verbrecher Walther Rauff machte in Chile weiter – unter anderem in der Colonia Dignidad

Walther Rauff war im Nationalsozialismus Organisator der Gaswagenmorde während des Zweiten Weltkriegs. Er arbeitete insgesamt vier Jahrzehnte lang für vier Geheimdienste auf drei Kontinenten. Zuletzt in Chile, wo er vor 40 Jahren starb. Neue Recherchen belegen, dass Rauff dort am „Veschwindenlassen“ politischer Gefangener beteiligt war. …
Kunst | Nummer 399/400 - Sept./Okt. 2007

Vom Erbe ergriffen

Interventionen in den öffentlichen Raum, Gegeninformation und die Taktik des Trojanischen Pferdes – Strategien künstlerischer Politik in Lateinamerika

In den 1970er Jahren entstanden in vielen Ländern Lateinamerikas KünstlerInnenkollektive, deren Absicht es war, die Kunst zu politisieren. Auch heute ist das Erbe der 70er Jahre präsent – in Form von Wiederaneignungen dieser Strategien, aber auch im Aufzeigen des Erbes von Repression und Emanzipation mit den Mitteln der Kunst.

