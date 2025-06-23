Ein existenzgefährdender Nachbar

In Kuba verschärft Trumps Politik die Krise weiter

Kuba durchlebt derzeit eine beispiellose wirtschaftliche Krise mit dramatischen sozialen Folgen. Strom- und Wasserausfälle nehmen stetig zu und ergänzen eine ohnehin endlose Liste von Versorgungsengpässen. Angesichts dieser Lage und der fehlenden Perspektiven wollen immer mehr Kubaner*innen auswandern, in der Hoffnung auf ein besseres Leben. Laut Angaben der US-Behörden wurden allein in den Jahren 2021 bis 2023 rund 500.000 irreguläre Einreisen kubanischer Staatsbürger*innen in die USA registriert. Doch auch dort droht vielen von ihnen mittlerweile die Abschiebung – im Rahmen der aktuell verschärften Rückführungsoffensive unter Trump. Diese Analyse beleuchtet die aktuellen Auswirkungen von Trumps Politik.