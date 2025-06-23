Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kuba | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

Ein existenzgefährdender Nachbar

In Kuba verschärft Trumps Politik die Krise weiter

Kuba durchlebt derzeit eine beispiellose wirtschaftliche Krise mit dramatischen sozialen Folgen. Strom- und Wasserausfälle nehmen stetig zu und ergänzen eine ohnehin endlose Liste von Versorgungsengpässen. Angesichts dieser Lage und der fehlenden Perspektiven wollen immer mehr Kubaner*innen auswandern, in der Hoffnung auf ein besseres Leben. Laut Angaben der US-Behörden wurden allein in den Jahren 2021 bis 2023 rund 500.000 irreguläre Einreisen kubanischer Staatsbürger*innen in die USA registriert. Doch auch dort droht vielen von ihnen mittlerweile die Abschiebung – im Rahmen der aktuell verschärften Rückführungsoffensive unter Trump. Diese Analyse beleuchtet die aktuellen Auswirkungen von Trumps Politik.  

Edgar Göll

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Kuba | Nummer 415 - Januar 2009

Die Revolution ist…

Kuba | Nummer 404 - Februar 2008

Wandel mit angezogener Handbremse

Kubas InterimsStaatschef Raúl Castro versucht der Insel einen Modernisierungskurs zu verordnen. Sein Bruder lässt ihm noch nicht freie Hand

Kuba verändert sich. Allerdings passt das Tempo des Wandels, den Fidel Castros kleiner Bruder Raúl eingeleitet hat, vielen KubanerInnen nicht. Ihnen geht es zu langsam und dafür scheint der kranke Comandante persönlich verantwortlich zu sein. Noch hält er die Hand über die heiligen Kühe seiner Revolution.
Kuba | Nummer 437 - November 2010

Mehr Effizienz ist alternativlos

Neue Reformen rufen Hoffnungen und Ängste in der Bevölkerung hervor

Der von Regierungschef Raúl Castro seit zwei Jahren eingeschlagene Kurswechsel in der Beschäftigungspolitik wird in Kuba vielerorts diskutiert. Die Ankündigung des kubanischen Gewerkschaftsverbandes CTC, dass bis zum 1. April kommenden Jahres 500.000 Staatsangestellte ihren Arbeitsplatz verlieren werden, hat die Diskussionen weiter angefacht.

Newsletter abonnieren