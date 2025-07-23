Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025 | Peru

Ein Fluss wird Rechtssubjekt

Kukama iN Loreto erstreiten Rechte für den Marañón, während die Bedrohung durch illegalen Bergbau im Amazonas-Gebiet wächst

Die Anerkennung der Rechte des Flusses Marañón stärkt Indigene Aktivist*innen in ihrem Einsatz für Menschen- und Naturrechte. In einem Kontext, in welchem der Aktivismus gegen extraktivistisches Vordringen oft von Bedrohungen und Gefahr für das eigene Leben geprägt ist, ermutigt dieser rechtliche Erfolg den Widerstands auch in anderen Teilen des Landes. Ein Bericht über den Erfolg eines langwierigen Indigenen Kampfes.

Von Theresa Utzig

