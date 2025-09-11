Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025 | Peru | Perú | Wirtschaft

Ein Gesetz als nützliches Werkzeug

Die NGO Equidad nimmt deutsche Unternehmen in Peru unter die Lupe

Gewerkschafter zweier deutscher Unternehmen und Vertreter der peruanischen NGO Equidad sind im Juni nach Berlin gereist, um Versäumnisse deutscher Unternehmen im Kontext des Lieferkettengesetzes (LKSG) anzusprechen. Eine Delegation mit Enrique Fernández-Maldonado Mujica, Paskal Vandenbussche von Equidad und den Gewerk­schaftern José Arredondo von Bayer sowie Henry Anccasi von Heinz Glas sprach mit LN über bestehende Mängel.

Von Annabelle Köchling

