Ein Kontinent unter Druck

Von Zöllen über Massenabschiebungen bis hin zum Einfrieren von USAID – die Rückkehr von Donald Trump an die Macht versetzt die Welt in Schockstarre. In den ersten 24 Stunden seiner Amtszeit hat der US-Präsident eine Reihe von Dekreten erlassen, die unter dem Banner seiner „America First“-Agenda stehen. Wenige Tage später begab sich sein neuer Staatssekretär Marco Rubio auf eine Reise nach Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica und in die Dominikanische Republik und hinterließ einen ersten Eindruck davon, wie die „verstärkte Zusammenarbeit“ in den nächsten vier Jahren aussehen soll.

Die Politik der Vereinigten Staaten gegenüber Lateinamerika ist historisch von aggressivem Eigeninteresse geprägt, sei es in Form von „gutartiger Vernachlässigung“ (benign neglect) oder imperialistischer Invasion. Die jüngsten politischen Entwicklungen unter dem Deckmantel der Bekämpfung von Problemen wie Drogenhandel und Migration sind symptomatisch für das übergeordnete Ziel Washingtons, seine hegemoniale Position in der Hemisphäre gegen die Bedrohung einer Multipolarität zu behaupten. Diese Zusammenstellung von kurzen Texten skizzieren einige Folgen der neuen US-Regierung für Menschen in Lateinamerika und für die Beziehungen zum Kontinent.