Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Lateinamerika | Nummer 609 - März 2025

Ein Kontinent  unter Druck

Die Auswirkungen von Trumps zweiter Amtszeit an sechs Beispielen

Von Zöllen über Massenabschiebungen bis hin zum Einfrieren von USAID – die Rückkehr von Donald Trump an die Macht versetzt die Welt in Schockstarre. In den ersten 24 Stunden seiner Amtszeit hat der US-Präsident eine Reihe von Dekreten erlassen, die unter dem Banner seiner „America First“-Agenda stehen. Wenige Tage später begab sich sein neuer Staatssekretär Marco Rubio auf eine Reise nach Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica und in die Dominikanische Republik und hinterließ einen ersten Eindruck davon, wie die „verstärkte Zusammenarbeit“ in den nächsten vier Jahren aussehen soll.

Die Politik der Vereinigten Staaten gegenüber Lateinamerika ist historisch von aggressivem Eigeninteresse geprägt, sei es in Form von „gutartiger Vernachlässigung“ (benign neglect) oder imperialistischer Invasion. Die jüngsten politischen Entwicklungen unter dem Deckmantel der Bekämpfung von Problemen wie Drogenhandel und Migration sind symptomatisch für das übergeordnete Ziel Washingtons, seine hegemoniale Position in der Hemisphäre gegen die Bedrohung einer Multipolarität zu behaupten. Diese Zusammenstellung von kurzen Texten skizzieren einige Folgen der neuen US-Regierung für Menschen in Lateinamerika und für die Beziehungen zum Kontinent.

Von Erik Ahlhorn, Lya Cuéllar, Bella García, Margot Ravereau, Carlos Escuderos-Nuñez (Panama-Stadt), Josefina Lehnen

Um den Ganzen Artikel zu lesen, schließ ein Abo ab : https://b.link/LN_Abo6  

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Gewalt und Staat | International | Lateinamerika | Nummer 541/542 - Juli/August 2019

NARKOTISIERTE GEWALT

Ein Interview über Gewalt und ihre gesellschaftlichen Funktionen mit dem Geisteswissenschaftler Daniel Inclán

Im Rahmen des Kongresses „Geographien der Gewalt“ in Frankfurt am Main sprachen die LN mit dem Geisteswissenschaftler und Gewaltforscher Daniel Inclán aus Mexiko-Stadt über physische und strukturelle Gewalt als Methode zur Organisierung von Gesellschaft.
Lateinamerika | Nummer 428 - Februar 2010 | USA

Ein Staat wie jeder andere?

Das Verhältnis zwischen den USA und Lateinamerika ist seit dem Amtsantritt Obamas auf dem Prüfstand

In der neuen US-amerikanischen Lateinamerikapolitik werden neue Töne angeschlagen. Wird es einen change geben? Dazu eine chronologische Betrachtung der neuen US-Lateinamerikapolitik Obamas, eine Einschätzung des Verhältnisses von Worten und Taten und die Wahrnehmung unterschiedlicher AkteurInnen.
Lateinamerika | Nummer 462 - Dezember 2012

Wer umzingelt wen?

Die Generalversammlung der Interamerikanischen Pressegesellschaft SIP in São Paulo provozierte Proteste

Auf der Generalversammlung der Interamerikanischen Pressegesellschaft SIP trafen sich Lateinamerikas bedeutendste Zeitungsverlage und Mediengruppen. Für viele ein Stelldichein von „Konglomeraten“, aber auch Vertreter_innen eher linker Presseerzeugnisse nahmen an dem Treffen teil. …

Newsletter abonnieren