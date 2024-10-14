Ein Mörder und korrupter Diktatur ist tot

Alberto Fujimori ist am 11. September dieses Jahres gestorben, ein auch aufgrund anderer historischer Geschehnisse bedeutendes Datum, wie dem Putsch in Chile 1973 und dem Angriff auf das World Trade Center 2001 in New York. Im Fall Perus fällt das Datum zusammen mit dem Todestag des terroristischen Anführers Abimael Guzmán 2021. Obwohl Fujimori keinen Anteil an der Gefangennahme von Guzmán hatte, schrieb sich seine Regierung den Verdienst der Niederschlagung des Terrorismus auf die Fahnen. Staatliche Gewaltakte und Repression rechtfertigte sie unter dem Vorwand des Kampfs gegen den Terrorismus.