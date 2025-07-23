Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Nummer 613/614 - Juli/August 2025

Ein normales Leben, unvergänglich

Cristina Rivera Garzas mehrfach ausgezeichnete Biografie ihrer Schwester

Von Fabio Freiberg

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Mexiko | Nummer 541/542 - Juli/August 2019

UNERTRÄGLICH, UNVERZICHTBAR

Die mexikanische Autorin Fernanda Melchor erzählt von Gewalt, um sie zu ergründen

Fernanda Melchor gilt in Lateinamerika seit Jahren als eine der einflussreichsten Autorinnen ihrer Generation. Nun wurde endlich einer ihrer Texte ins Deutsche übersetzt – und räumte hierzulande sogleich mehrere Preise ab. Für eine Literatur, die so voller Gewalt ist, dass die Lektüre kaum erträglich ist. …
Literatur | Nummer 513 - März 2017

FREIHEIT UND KONTROLLE

Der mexikanische Autor Yuri Herrera über das Spannungsverhältnis zwischen Kunst und der Macht

Yuri Herrera gehört zu den renommiertesten zeitgenössichen Autoren Mexikos – und zu den politischsten.
Literatur | Nummer 533 - November 2018

MAUER MIT BLUMEN BEMALT

Enrique Winters Oben das Meer unten der Himmel ist eine bildgewaltige Andeutung

Newsletter abonnieren