Ein Podium für die Hüter*innen der Natur

„Wer hätte gedacht, dass wir mal in einem Konferenzsaal sprechen würden?“ Mit diesen Worten beendete die Gesprächsleiterin, eine Indigene Aktivistin der kolumbianischen Andenregion, das Panel „Indigene Frauen und territoriale Verwaltung im Amazonasgebiet”. Acht Vertreter*innen Indigener Organisationen aus Kolumbien, Brasilien, Bolivien und Ecuador hatten hier die Führungsrolle der Frau beim Schutz Indigener Gebiete besprochen. Diese war nur eine von zahllosen Podiumsdiskussionen der 16. Weltnaturkonferenz COP (Conference of the Parties), die vom 23. Oktober bis 1. November 2024 in Cali, Kolumbien stattfand.