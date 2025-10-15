Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 617 - November 2025

Ein Schwamm, der droht auszutrocknen

Quimsacocha im Süden Ecuadors wird vom Bergbau bedroht

Jahrelang tauchte Quimsacocha in technischen Dokumenten, politischen Foren und Umwelt­berichten auf. Mit der Zeit verbreitete sich der Name der Hochebene in der ecuadorianischen Provinz Azuay auch auf den Straßen, den Märkten und an den Familientischen. Was zuvor eine Diskussion unter Expert*innen war, wurde zu einem Gesprächsthema unter Nachbar*innen „Wird uns das Wasser ausgehen?“ oder „Wusstest du, dass sie genau dort Bergbau betreiben wollen, wo das Wasser entspringt?“ Es geht in Ecuador beim Kampf um Quimsacocha nicht nur um das Wasser von heute, sondern um die Möglichkeit, dass es ein Morgen gibt. Dieses Morgen begann sich am 16. September abzuzeichnen, als hunderttausend Menschen durch die Straßen von Cuenca marschierten. Wie die Proteste den Höhepunkt jahrzehntelanger Gemeinschaftsorganisation, stillen Widerstands, juristischer Kämpfe und kollektiver Erinnerung ausdrücken, zeigt dieser Bericht.

Mishelle Calle Sánchez (Übersetzung: Isadora Nunez Wieland)

Lies den ganzen Artikel hier.

