Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Feminismus | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | Venezuela

Ein System von Männern für Männer

In den ersten acht Monaten des Jahres 2025 wurden in Venezuela 106 Femizide begangen

Der Utopix Femizid-Monitor veröffentlicht jährlich Zahlen zu Femiziden. Diese sind seit 2020 zwar gesunken, doch die Zahl versuchter Morde ist gestiegen. Woran das liegt und welche Rolle dabei die Justiz spielt, zeigt diese Analyse.

John Mark Shorack

