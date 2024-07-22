„Ein Weckruf an die internationale Solidarität“

Während die Menschen in Buenos Aires gegen seine Politik auf die Straßen gingen, reiste Argentiniens Präsident Javier Milei nach Deutschland. In Hamburg verlieh ihm die rechts-liberale Hayek-Gesellschaft eine Medaille, in Berlin empfing ihn Kanzler Scholz zu einem Gespräch. Beides blieb nicht ohne Gegenprotest: Ein Bündnis zivil­gesell­­schaft­licher Organisationen hatte einen ganzen Anti-Milei-Monat organisiert. Die LN sprachen mit zwei Mitgliedern der Asamblea en Solidaridad con Argentina en Berlín („Versammlung in Solidarität mit Argentinien in Berlin“) über diese Arbeit. Das Interview führt die Reihe zum Widerstand gegen die Regierung Mileis aus den vorherigen Heften fort.