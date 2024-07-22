Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

„Ein Weckruf an die internationale Solidarität“

Aktivist*innen der Asamblea en Solidaridad con Argentina en Berlín im Interview über den Anti-Milei-Monat und die globale Rechte

Während die Menschen in Buenos Aires gegen seine Politik auf die Straßen gingen, reiste Argentiniens Präsident Javier Milei nach Deutschland. In Hamburg verlieh ihm die rechts-liberale Hayek-Gesellschaft eine Medaille, in Berlin empfing ihn Kanzler Scholz zu einem Gespräch. Beides blieb nicht ohne Gegenprotest: Ein Bündnis zivil­gesell­­schaft­licher Organisationen hatte einen ganzen Anti-Milei-Monat organisiert. Die LN sprachen mit zwei Mitgliedern der Asamblea en Solidaridad con Argentina en Berlín („Versammlung in Solidarität mit Argentinien in Berlin“) über diese Arbeit. Das Interview führt die Reihe zum Widerstand gegen die Regierung Mileis aus den vorherigen Heften fort.

Interview: Susanne Brust

Argentinien | Nummer 595 - Januar 2024

Warten auf das Schockprogramm

Mit dem Ultrarechten Javier Milei hat Argentinien das Risiko gewählt

Am 10. Dezember übernahm Argentiniens ultrarechter Präsident Javier Milei sein Amt vom Mitte-links-Peronisten Alberto Fernández. Die Stichwahl gegen den amtierenden Wirtschaftsminister Sergio Massa gewann der selbsternannte Anarcho-Kapitalist mit dem Versprechen eines grundlegenden Wandels zum Besseren. …
Argentinien | Nummer 543/544 - September/Oktober 2019 | Politik | Wirtschaft

MACRI IM FREIEN FALL

Argentiniens neoliberaler Präsident stürzt bei den Vorwahlen ab wie der Peso

Nach der Niederlage von Argentiniens neoliberalem Präsidenten Mauricio Macri bei den Vorwahlen am 11. August haben sich die Akteur*innen auf den Finanzmärkten von ihrem Liebling abgewandt. Argentiniens Währung ist im fast freien Fall, Macri versucht mit Markteingriffen gegenzusteuern – eine Politik, die er bei seiner Vorgängerin Cristina Fernández de Kirchner verdammt hat. …
Argentinien | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Feldzug gegen die Meinungsfreiheit

Argentiniens Präsident Milei nimmt die Presse in die Mangel

In den sieben Monaten der Regierung Javier Mileis in Argentinien hat sich der Zugang zum Menschenrecht auf Information und Meinungsfreiheit erheblich verschlechtert. Schon seit seinem Amtsantritt stehe der Libertäre für „die größte Attacke gegen die Presse seit der Rückkehr der Demokratie“, wie Beschäftigte der Branche in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung kürzlich anprangerten.

