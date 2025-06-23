Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Bolivien | Nummer 612 - Juni 2025

Eine Alternative für die Wahlen

Präsidentschaftskandidatur des ehemaligen MAS-Politikers Rodríguez wirbelt die politische Landschaft Boliviens durcheinander

Die offizielle Bekanntgabe der Präsidentschaftskandidatur von Andrónico Rodríguez für die Volksallianz Partei (Alianza Popular) am 19. Mai 2025 kam fťr das ganze Land überraschend. Denn die Kandidatur des bislang in der Bewegung für Sozialismus (MAS) aktiven Politikers für die Wahlen im August könnte große Veränderungen fťr das Panorama der bolivia- nischen Linken mit sich bringen. Sie könnte aber auch den Umbau Boliviens zum plurinationalen Staat weiter vorantreiben, wie diese Analyse aufzeigt.

María José Gordillo Kempff (Übersetzung: Elisabeth Erdtmann)

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Bolivien | Nummer 417 - März 2009

Von Rechts nichts Neues

Die bolivianische Opposition hat der Regierungspartei wenig entgegenzusetzen

Die Herausforderer von Staatschef Evo Morales bei den Präsidentschafts- und Parlamentswahlen im Dezember 2009 gehören vor allem zum ausgedienten Polit-Personal. Die Regierungspartei Bewegung zum Sozialismus (MAS) hingegen vereinigt die unterschiedlichsten progressiven Strömungen und kann noch weitere Kräfte bündeln.
Nummer 612 - Juni 2025 | Venezuela

„Die Menschen wenden sich von der Politik ab“

Interview mit der Menschenrechtsaktivistin Thaís Rodriguez

Der Nationale Wahlrat (CNE) gab am Sonntag, dem 25. Mai, den Wahlsieg der Regierungspartei Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV) bei den Parlaments- und Regionalwahlen bekannt. Die meisten Oppositionsparteien boykottierten die Wahl. Laut dem CNE gewann die PSUV 23 von 24 Gouverneursämtern und etwa 83 Prozent der Sitze in der Nationalversammlung. …
Bolivien | Nummer 486 - Dezember 2014

Ausgleich statt Radikalität

Eine Analyse zum erneuten Wahlsieg von Präsident Evo Morales

Evo Morales wird im Januar 2015 seine dritte Amtszeit als Präsident Boliviens antreten. Die Zustimmung der Bevölkerung zu der aktuellen Regierung erreicht laut den Wahlergebnissen einen historischen Höhepunkt. Selbst für die Konservativen ist der Sozialist kein Schreckgespenst mehr.

Newsletter abonnieren