Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ausgaben | Nummer 618 - Dezember 2025 | Venezuela

Eine fragwürdige Preisträgerin

Die venezolanische Oppositionsführerin María Corina Machado erhält den Friedensnobelpreis

Die Vergabe des Friedensnobelpreises an die Venezolanerin María Corina Machado überrascht einige Beobachter*innen, wirft doch ihr Aktivismus gegen die Regierung Fragen auf. Dass sie ihren Preis ausgerechnet US-Präsident Trump widmet, passt ins Bild einer Politikerin, die auch noch dazu neigt, zweifelhafte politische Mittel zu nutzen. 

Tobias Lambert

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit PDF-Abo.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Bewegung | Nummer 515 – Mai 2017 | Venezuela | Wirtschaft

AUTONOM DURCH DIE KRISE

Die venezolanische Kooperativengemeinschaft Cecosesola hält sich trotz aller Schwierigkeiten

Cecosesola, ein Zusammenschluss von Kooperativen in Barquisimeto im westvenzolanischen Bundesstaat Lara, arbeitet seit 1984 erfolgreich und hat sich ohne jegliche staatliche Unterstützung entwickelt. Die anhaltende Wirtschaftskrise Venezuelas stellt auch Cecosesola vor Herausforderungen.
Nummer 517/518 - Juli/August 2017 | Politik | Venezuela

STUNDE NULL FÜR DEN PARALLELSTAAT

Regierung und Opposition in Venezuela wählen getrennt voneinander

Am 30. Juli soll in Venezuela die von Präsident Nicolás Maduro angestrebte Verfassunggebende Versammlung gewählt werden. Zwei Wochen zuvor führte die rechte Opposition eine Volksbefragung durch, um den Druck auf die Regierung zu erhöhen. Um das Votum umzusetzen, bildet die Opposition nun staatliche Parallelstrukturen.
Nummer 516 – Juni 2017 | Politik | Venezuela

„DIE REGIERUNG WILL EINE SIMULIERTE DEMOKRATIE“

Interview mit dem kritischen Chavisten Gonzalo Gómez über die Krise in Venezuela

Seit über zwei Monaten halten die Proteste gegen die Regierung von Nicolás Maduro an, eine Lösung ist nicht absehbar. Jenseits der Polarisierung regt sich zunehmend Kritik von links. Die LN sprachen mit Gonzalo Gómez von Marea Socialista über die Fehler der Maduro-Regierung, mögliche Auswege aus der Krise und die Schwierigkeit, eine linke Alternative aufzubauen.

Newsletter abonnieren