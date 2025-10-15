Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Film | Nummer 617 - November 2025

Eine Hölle aus Gier und Gewalt

Der Film Bitter Gold erzählt vom Selbstbehauptungswillen einer jungen Frau in der rauen Welt der Minenarbeiter in Nordchile. Eine Rezension

Mauricio Nickel

Lies den kompletten Artikel in der November-Ausgabe.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Film | Nummer 488 - Februar 2015

Lateinamerikanisch-indigenes Kino im Fokus

Indigene Filmemacher*innen erzählen ihre Geschichten mit eigener Filmsprache

Chile | Nummer 523 - Januar 2018 | Politik

HAUPTSACHE NICHT PIÑERA

Im zweiten Wahlgang um die Präsidentschaft in Chile stehen sich Alejandro Guillier und Sebastián Piñera gegenüber

In der ersten Runde der Wahl zum chilenischen Präsidenten und bei den Parlamentswahlen erzielte mit der Frente Amplio eine neue politische Kraft überraschend starke Ergebnisse. In dem am 17. …
Chile | Nummer 445/446 - Juli/August 2011

Bildung statt Privatschulen

Proteste gegen das ungerechte bildungssystem in Chile weiten sich aus

Nachdem die letzten großen Bildungsproteste im Jahr 2006 keinen Erfolg gebracht haben, gibt es in Chile neue massive Proteste von SchülerInnen und Studierenden. Wie beim sogenannten Pinguinaufstand 2006, als SchülerInnen massenhaft auf die Straße gingen, ist das Ziel eine grundlegende Reform des ungerechten Bildungssystems.

Newsletter abonnieren