Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Dominikanische Republik | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

Eine Insel, zwei Realitäten

In der Dominikanischen Republik sichert Präsident Abinader seine Wiederwahl mit Abschottungsversprechen gegen Haiti

Die Dominikanische Republik hat am 19. Mai das Weiter-So gewählt: Präsident Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona wird das Land für vier weitere Jahre regieren. Er gewann direkt im ersten Wahlgang. Dabei wurden die Wahlen von der Krise in Haiti überschattet. Doch die Dominikanische Republik baut einen Teil ihrer wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung auf der Armuts­migration aus dem Nachbarland auf.

Von Moritz Osswald, Mexiko-Stadt

Lies den ganzen Text in der aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Newsletter abonnieren