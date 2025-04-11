Eine trans*-formierende Revolution

Die mexikanische Aktivistin Kenya Citlali Cuevas Fuentes sprach Ende Dezember 2024 auf der vierten Konferenz für Gleichberechtigung in Berlin über ihre Kämpfe und Errungenschaften für die LGBTQ+-Gemeinschaft. Sie hatte als erste trans Aktivistin erreicht, dass der Mord an ihrer Freundin Paola Buenrostro, Sexarbeiterin und trans Frau, von der mexikanischen Regierung als Transfeminizid anerkannt wurde. LN stellt die Aktivistin vor und sprach im Kontext einer Konferenz mit ihr über die wichtigsten Aspekte ihrer Arbeit und Perspektiven auf die Situation in Mexiko und anderen Ländern.