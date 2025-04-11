Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 610 - April 2025

Eine wiederholte Geschichte?

Der Transfer veralteter Technologien zwischen Deutschland und Brasilien nützt vor allem Volkswagen

Im Juni 2023 kündigte Volkswagen ein Sparprogramm von etwas mehr als 10 Milliarden Euro an. Der Übergang zur Elektromobilität hat das deutsche Unternehmen schwer getroffen, das nun von Konkurrenten wie Tesla oder dem chinesischen Konzern BYD abgehängt wird. Als Folge des Sparprogramms wurde die Schließung von drei Werken in Deutschland angekündigt, während die Gewerkschaften mobilisieren, um weitere Kürzungen zu verhindern. LN analysieren den historischen Kontext und kommentieren welche Kontinuitäten darin aufzufinden sind.

Von Luis Alberto Cortés

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Brasilien | Nummer 420 - Juni 2009

Dem alten Chico wird das Wasser abgegraben

Das Projekt zur Umleitung des São Francisco-Flusses vertreibt Tausende von Menschen

Das immense Wasserumleitungsprojekt im Nordostens Brasiliens droht, die Lebensgrundlage der AnwohnerInnen des Flusses Rio São Francisco zu zerstören. Die brasilianische Regierung gibt vor, sie wolle mit der Umleitung die Wasserversorgung der Bevölkerung verbessern. Doch KritikerInnen sehen ganz andere Interessen hinter dem Vorhaben.
Berlinale | Brasilien

Das Sichtbare und Unsichtbare des Todes

A Natureza das Coisas Invisíveis ist eine Einladung, den Tod in wörtlichem und symbolischem Sinn zu begreifen

Brasilien | Comic | Literatur | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

Favela in Pastellfarben

Die Graphic Novel Hör nur, schöne Márcia erzählt liebevoll vom Alltag einer starken Frau

Newsletter abonnieren