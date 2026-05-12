Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Bolivien | Nummer 623 - Mai 2026

Einfache Bildung, schwere Arbeit

Seit Jahrhunderten leben Mennonit*innen oft isoliert in Kolonien nach alten Traditionen

Im Tiefland von Bolivien leben deutschstämmige Mennonit*innen fast vollkommen autonom in Kolonien. Diese Reportage gibt einen Einblick in den von Religion, strenger Erziehung und Hauswirtschaft getakteten, monotonen Lebensalltag der Kolonie Nueva Esperanza und zeigt auf, welche Rolle mangelnder Zugang zu formeller Bildung darin spielt. 

Von Carla Mangner & Levent Zierau, La Paz
Neue Hoffnung? Arbeit in der Mennonitenkolonie Nueva Esperanza in Bolivien (Fotos: Levent Zierau)

Das Lesen des Beitrages ist für einen Monat den Abonnent*innen vorbehalten. Hier anmelden

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