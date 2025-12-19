Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Musik | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026

Einzigartige Unterwelten

Eine dunkle Dringlichkeit liegt in den Songs von Barbi Recanatis Único y nuestro

Jara Frey-Schaaber

Lies den ganzen Artikel mit Digital-Abo.

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Feminismus | Nummer 619 - Januar 2026 | Venezuela

Ein System von Männern für Männer

In den ersten acht Monaten des Jahres 2025 wurden in Venezuela 106 Femizide begangen

Der Utopix Femizid-Monitor veröffentlicht jährlich Zahlen zu Femiziden. Diese sind seit 2020 zwar gesunken, doch die Zahl versuchter Morde ist gestiegen. Woran das liegt und welche Rolle dabei die Justiz spielt, zeigt diese Analyse.
Musik | Nummer 474 - Dezember 2013

Stark im Geist der Vorfahren

Das Garifuna Collective aus Belize war mit neuer CD auf Tournee in Europa

Das Garifuna Collective spielte vom 28. September bis 6. Oktober vor begeistertem Publikum sechs Konzerte in London, Warschau, Prag, Brüssel, Utrecht und Bern. Nach der „Wátina“-Tournee der Gruppe von Andy Palacio war ihre für 2008 längst geplante Tournee unerwartet zur Abschiedstournee für ihren Mentor geworden, der im Januar 2008 mit nur 47 Jahren gestorben war. …
Kuba | Musik | Nummer 549 - März 2020

AUS EINER ANDEREN ZEIT

Das hervorragende zweite Solo-Album von Ibrahim Ferrer wurde posthum neu abgemischt und um vier Titel ergänzt

Newsletter abonnieren