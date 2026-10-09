Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 629 - November 2026

Eitel Sonnenschein

Beim Foro Madrid in Santiago de Chile versucht die regionale extreme Rechte, ihre internen Probleme zu überspielen

Am 3. September betrat Javier Milei in Santiago de Chile die Bühne, um das fünfte Regional-treffen des Foro Madrid zu eröffnen. Draußen ging die Polizei mit Tränengas gegen die Demonstrant*innen vor, die gegen das extrem rechte Forum protestierten. Zwölf Stunden später beendete José Antonio Kast als Gastgeber die Veranstaltung mit einer Rede, die von mehr als 40 Führungspersonen aus 25 Ländern verfolgt wurde. Dieser Hintergrundbericht wirft einen Blick auf die Ambivalenzen, die auf dem dies-jährigen Forum zu Tage traten.

Von Max Telias (Übersetzung: Johanna Fuchs)
Weiter siegessicher trotz schlechter politischer Ergebnisse und blasser Reden (Foto von Victor Burgo

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