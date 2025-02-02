Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

El Salvador | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

El Salvador kehrt zum Goldschürfen zurück

Hart erkämpfes Bergbauverbot wieder aufgehoben

In El Salvador gab es bis vor Kurzem ein einzigartiges Bergbauverbot, für das die Umweltbewegung lange gekämpft hat. Kurz vor Weihnachten des vergangenen Jahres hat es Präsident Nayib Bukele durch ein neues Gesetz ersetzt, das Goldbergbauprojekte im Land wieder zulässt. Der nachfolgende Bericht wurde von der Romero Initiative (CIR) erstveröffentlicht.

Von Christian Wimberger

Komplette Ausgabe jetzt im Abo lesen!

Hola!

Wenn Dir gefällt, was du hier liest, dann unterstütze unsere ehrenamtliche Redaktion doch mit einem Abo! Das gibt's schon ab 29,50 Euro im Jahr. Oder lass uns eine Spende da! Egal ob einmalig 5 Euro oder eine monatliche Dauerspende – alles hilft, die LN weiter zu erhalten, Gracias ❤️

Ähnliche Themen

Nummer 608 - Februar 2025 | Venezuela

Maduro nicht aufzuhalten

Venezuelas De-facto-Präsident beginnt seine neue Amtszeit international isoliert und mit Vorschlägen zur Verfassungsänderung

Nach der höchst umstrittenen Wahl im Juli 2024 wurde Nicolás Maduro am 10. Januar erneut als venezolanischer Präsident vereidigt. Die venezolanische Opposition konnte die Vereidigung durch landesweite Proteste und internationalen Druck nicht verhindern. …
El Salvador | Nummer 419 - Mai 2009

Historische Chance

„Nach Jahrzehnten von faschistischer Diktatur und ARENA-Herrschaft können wir nun endlich aufatmen“

An den Wahlurnen gelang den FarabundistInnen, was im Bürgerkrieg misslang. Doch schon vor Amtsantritt enttäuscht El Salvadors frisch gewählter Präsident Mauricio Funes diejenigen, die vom Kandidaten der marxistisch orientierten Nationalen Befreiungsfront Farabundo Martí FMLN klare linke Positionen erwarten. Grund zur Freude hat die Linke trotzdem.
El Salvador | Nummer 385/386 - Juli/August 2006

Goldrausch in El Salvador

Der Boom des Bergbaus hat Folgen

In der derzeitigen Auseinandersetzung zwischen Regierung, lokalen Initiativen und Großkonzernen um die Erteilung von Konzessionen zum Abbau von Edelmetallen steht für ganz El Salvador viel auf dem Spiel.

Newsletter abonnieren