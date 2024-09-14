Erinnern, erhalten, entfalten

Am 1. August 2004, gegen 11:25 Uhr, kommt es in dem Viertel Trinidad in Asunción zu einer entsetzlichen Tragödie. Ein verheerendes Feuer bricht im Supermarkt Ycuá Bolaños aus, einem beliebten Einkaufsziel der Stadt. Mehr als 300 Menschen finden inmitten von dichtem Rauch und lodernden Flammen den Tod. 18 Jahre nach der Katastrophe erinnert ein Denkmal an die Opfer, doch die juristische Aufarbeitung sorgt für Kritik und Proteste.