Erneute Isolierung droht

Monatelang hatten Regierung und Opposition um die Wahlbedingungen in Venezuela gerungen. Das Oppositionsbündnis Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (Einheitliche Demokratische Plattform, kurz PUD) trat am Ende trotz teilweise widriger Bedingungen weitgehend geeint an. Es beansprucht nun den Wahlsieg ihres Kandidaten Edmundo González, der als Ersatz für die Ausübung öffentlicher Ämter gesperrte Wunschkandidatin María Corina Machado antrat. Der Wahlrat erklärte jedoch Amtsinhaber Nicolás Maduro zum Sieger. Am offiziellen Ergebnis gibt es begründete Zweifel.