Erste Schritte in die falsche Richtung

Nur drei Tage nach Amtsantritt des Präsidenten Abelardo de la Espriella ereignete sich in Kolumbien am 10. August 2026 ein schweres Erdbeben (siehe LN 627/628). Ereignisse wie dieses bedeuten in der Regel grundlegende Änderungen am Staatshaushalt und die generelle Priorisierung von Nothilfe. Die neue Regierung unter dem ultra­rechten de la Espriella steht vor der Aufgabe, das Land nach einer humanitären Katastrophe aufzubauen und Handlungsfähigkeit in Krisenzeiten unter Beweis zu stellen. Bisher macht er dabei keine gute Figur, wie diese Analyse der Wochen nach dem Erdbeben zeigt.