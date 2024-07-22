Feldzug gegen die Meinungsfreiheit

Argentiniens Präsident Milei nimmt die Presse in die Mangel

In den sieben Monaten der Regierung Javier Mileis in Argentinien hat sich der Zugang zum Menschenrecht auf Information und Meinungsfreiheit erheblich verschlechtert. Schon seit seinem Amtsantritt stehe der Libertäre für „die größte Attacke gegen die Presse seit der Rückkehr der Demokratie“, wie Beschäftigte der Branche in einer gemeinsamen Erklärung kürzlich anprangerten.