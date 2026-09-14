Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Editorial | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026

Frieden braucht Dialog, keine Feindbilder

Was bedeutet Frieden in unserer heutigen Zeit? Die Welt befindet sich im Krisenmodus: anhaltende Kriege, militärische Interventionen und das Erstarken von bewaffneten Konflikten. Gleichzeitig verschwinden die soziale Dimension und die tieferen Ursachen von Konflikten zunehmend aus öffentlicher Diskussion und Regierungsprogrammen. Spannungen werden als Probleme behandelt, die militärische Lösungen erfordern, und Dialog und Verhandlungen zur Konfliktlösung werden immer häufiger als Zeichen von Schwäche gewertet. Politische Entscheidungsträger*innen verkaufen ihren Wähler*innen den militärischen Sieg über Feinde als einzigen Weg zum Frieden.

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