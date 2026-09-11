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Kolumbien | Nummer 627/628 - September/Oktober 2026 | Politik

Friedenprozess in Gefahr

Reaktionen der Zivilgesellschaft auf die neue Sicherheitspolitik und das Ende des „Totale Friedes”

Die neue Regierung in Kolumbien droht, den Friedensprozess, der mit dem Abkommen von 2016 einen bedeutsamen Schritt getan hatte, zu gefährden, indem sie Militarisierung und Sicherheitsdenken zunehmend an die Stelle von Dialogprozessen setzt. Zugleich setzen sich zivilgesellschaftliche Organisationen dafür ein, Friedensräume und Dialoginitiativen zu stärken. LN berichtet über die Perspektiven der Organisationen in Anbetracht des herausfordernden Panoramas.

Luisa Rojas Monroy
Nach der Unterzeichnung des Friedensabkommens im Jahr 2016 hat der bewaffnete Konflikt in Kolumbien

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