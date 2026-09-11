Friedenprozess in Gefahr

Die neue Regierung in Kolumbien droht, den Friedensprozess, der mit dem Abkommen von 2016 einen bedeutsamen Schritt getan hatte, zu gefährden, indem sie Militarisierung und Sicherheitsdenken zunehmend an die Stelle von Dialogprozessen setzt. Zugleich setzen sich zivilgesellschaftliche Organisationen dafür ein, Friedensräume und Dialoginitiativen zu stärken. LN berichtet über die Perspektiven der Organisationen in Anbetracht des herausfordernden Panoramas.