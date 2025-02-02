Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

Für die gemeinsame Befreiung

Der Bloque Latinoamericano aus Berlin zu Besuch bei der sozialen Organisation Frente de Organizaciones en Lucha (FOL)

Seit über einem Jahr ist Argentiniens rechtslibertärer Präsident Javier Milei im Amt. Angesichts dringender Nöte und zahlreicher Angriffe auf Bildung, Gesundheit und Zivil­gesellschaft ist eine Organisierung nötiger denn je seit Ende der zivil-militärischen Diktatur 1983. Im November 2024 reisten Mitglieder des Bloque Latinoamericano aus Berlin durch Argentinien, um Projekte der Frente de Organizaciones en Lucha zu besuchen. Im Zentrum des Austauschs standen die Menschen, direkte Hilfe, der politische Kampf und der gemeinsame Wunsch nach echtem Internationa­lismus. Ein Teilnehmer berichtet in dieser Reportage von der landesweiten Arbeit der FOL und den eigenen Erfahrungen während der Reise.

Von Keno Feldhaus, Buenos Aires/La Plata/Formosa

