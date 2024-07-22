Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 601/602 - Juli/August 2024

Für eine geregelte digitale Demokratie

Die brasilianische Justiz passt sich neuen Technologien an

Edilene Lôbo, stellvertretende Ministerin des Obersten Wahlgerichtshofs (Supremo Tribunal Eleitoral – TSE) war Anfang Mai zu Gast in der brasilianischen Botschaft. Lôbo hat im Zivilprozessrecht promoviert und ist Gastprofessorin an der Sorbonne-Nouvelle-Paris 3. Im Folgenden werden Lôbos Aussagen zu den wichtigsten Stichworten ihres Vortrags in Berlin als erste Schwarze Richterin am TSE skizziert. Mit Genehmigung der Ministerin zeichnete LN exklusiv den Inhalt des Vortrags in der brasilianischen Botschaft auf.

Von Luciana Haussen (Übersetzung: Laura Müller)

