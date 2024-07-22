Für eine geregelte digitale Demokratie

Edilene Lôbo, stellvertretende Ministerin des Obersten Wahlgerichtshofs (Supremo Tribunal Eleitoral – TSE) war Anfang Mai zu Gast in der brasilianischen Botschaft. Lôbo hat im Zivilprozessrecht promoviert und ist Gastprofessorin an der Sorbonne-Nouvelle-Paris 3. Im Folgenden werden Lôbos Aussagen zu den wichtigsten Stichworten ihres Vortrags in Berlin als erste Schwarze Richterin am TSE skizziert. Mit Genehmigung der Ministerin zeichnete LN exklusiv den Inhalt des Vortrags in der brasilianischen Botschaft auf.