Fuera, Noboa, Fuera!

Beim Generalstreik in Ecuador zeigt sich ein ungesehenes Ausmaß an staatlicher Gewalt

Am 12. September 2025 hob Daniel Noboa Azín, Ecuadors Präsident und Mitglied der reichsten Familie des Landes, die Subventionen für Diesel auf. Dies ist nur eine der vielen neoliberalen Kürzungen, die Noboa durchsetzte, um besser an Kredite des Internationalen Währungsfonds zu gelangen. Auf den Straßen Ecuadors herrschte 31 Tage lang Generalstreik – und eine in diesem Jahrhundert bisher nicht gesehene staatliche Repression. Wie konnte es dazu kommen und was steht dem vom Drogenhandel und Kriminalität angeschlagenen Land in den nächsten Monaten bevor? LN berichtet von den Ereginissen vor Ort.

Pacari Pontón, Quito

