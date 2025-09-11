Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

ABYA YALA | Kolumbien | Nummer 615/616 - September/Oktober 2025 | Solidarität

Gaza-Notfallkonferenz in Bogotá

Aktionen aus dem globalen Süden zur Beendigung des Völkermords

Seit 2023 mehren sich die Beweise für einen Völkermord in Gaza. Die systematische Zerstörung lebenswichtiger Infrastruktur ist derart massiv, dass sie via Satellitenbildern – etwa über Google Maps – sichtbar ist. Obwohl der Internationale Gerichtshof (IGH) und viele Expert*innen die reale und unmittelbare Gefahr eines Genozids konstatieren, lehnen wichtige Verbündete Israels, wie Deutschland und die USA, den Vorwurf ab. Stattdessen werden UN-Mandatsträger*innen, die an Untersuchungen beteiligt sind, unter Druck gesetzt. Koordinierte Maßnahmen kommen jetzt vor Allem aus dem Globalen Süden, unter anderem aus Lateinamerika. LN berichtet.

Von Anderson Sandoval

