Gaza-Notfallkonferenz in Bogotá

Seit 2023 mehren sich die Beweise für einen Völkermord in Gaza. Die systematische Zerstörung lebenswichtiger Infrastruktur ist derart massiv, dass sie via Satellitenbildern – etwa über Google Maps – sichtbar ist. Obwohl der Internationale Gerichtshof (IGH) und viele Expert*innen die reale und unmittelbare Gefahr eines Genozids konstatieren, lehnen wichtige Verbündete Israels, wie Deutschland und die USA, den Vorwurf ab. Stattdessen werden UN-Mandatsträger*innen, die an Untersuchungen beteiligt sind, unter Druck gesetzt. Koordinierte Maßnahmen kommen jetzt vor Allem aus dem Globalen Süden, unter anderem aus Lateinamerika. LN berichtet.