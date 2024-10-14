Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 605 - November 2024

Gegen die Monokulturen des Agrobusiness

Kleinbäuer*innen, Indigene, Bewohner*innen der Flüsse und Quilombolas berichten

Weitab von stereotypen Postkartenmotiven bildet der drittgrößte brasilianische Bundesstaat Mato Grosso den Mittelpunkt Südamerikas. Mato Grosso bedeutet auf Portugiesisch „dichtes Gestrüpp, dichter Wald“. Aber das findet sich hier schon lange nicht mehr. Seit vierzig Jahren dominiert das Agrobusiness. Doch gegen die Monokultur auf den Feldern regt sich in der Bevölkerung eine Kultur des Widerstandes. Die LN berichten in dieser Reportage über vier verschiedene Gemeinschaften, die sich durch das Kultivieren ihrer Lebensweise gegen das Agrobusiness und neoliberale Strukturen zur Wehr setzen.

Von Anuk Polnik, Cáceres

