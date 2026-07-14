Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 625/626 - Juli/August 2026

„Geschichte mit unseren eigenen Begriffen erzählen“

Interview mit Alhena Caicedo Fernández über die Rückgabe  geraubter Kulturgüter

Während der Dreharbeiten für einen neuen Dokumentarfilm über die Statuen von San Agustín sprachen die LN in Berlin mit Alhena Caicedo Fernández, der Vorsitzenden des Kolumbianischen Instituts für Anthropologie und Geschichte (ICANH). Im Interview berichtet Caicedo über die Bedeutung der seit über hundert Jahren in Deutschland befindlichen Artefakte für Kolumbien. Sie ging außerdem auf den aktuellen Diskurs um deren Rückgabe ein und auf die Notwendigkeit, die Art und Weise zu überdenken, wie die Geschichte des Landes erzählt wird.

Von Daniela Correa Erazo (Übersetzung: Alba-Laura Klemenz)
Was bedeutet die Sammlung von San Agustín für Kolumbien?Sie stammt aus dem Siedlungsgebiet des Alt

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