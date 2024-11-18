Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 606 - Dezember 2024

Gestärkte Rücken

Eindrücke vom Plurinationalen Treffen von Frauen und disidencias

Vom 11. bis 13. Oktober fand in Argentinien das Frauentreffen – vor zwei Jahren umbenannt in Plurinationales Treffen von Frauen, Lesben, Travestis, trans und nicht binären Personen – statt. In einem kurzen Gastbeitrag gibt Gabriela Mitidieri von der Menschenrechtsorganisation CELS einen Eindruck von dem Treffen.

Von Gabriela Mitidieri, Jujuy (Übersetzung: Susanne Brust)

Hola!

Die neue argentinische Präsidentin Cristina Kirchner hat ihr Amt angetreten. In der Antrittsrede betonte sie ihren politischen Willen, die Gerechtigkeit im Land voran zu treiben, insbesondere die Verfahren gegen die Verantwortlichen der Diktaturverbrechen. Die juristische Aufarbeitung ist jedoch langsam und mühselig. …
Mit ihren Arbeiten über widerständige Körper ist die argentinische Künstlerin Mariela Scafati gerade in Berlin, Madrid und Kassel zu sehen. Im Interview spricht sie über die Arbeit im Kollektiv und das Verhältnis von Kunst und lateinamerikanischem Aktivismus.
Dem alten Rebellen der argentinischen Arbeitslosenbewegung, Raúl Castells, ist ein ganz besonderer Coup gelungen: Mitten auf der ruhigen Flaniermeile im sonst so hektischen Hafenviertel Puerto Madero verköstigt er die Mittellosen von Buenos Aires. Die Hafenverwaltung protestiert. Der Versuch, in der Metropole eine zweite Armenküche zu eröffnen endete mit der Verhaftung Castells.

