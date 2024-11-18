Gestärkte Rücken

Vom 11. bis 13. Oktober fand in Argentinien das Frauentreffen – vor zwei Jahren umbenannt in Plurinationales Treffen von Frauen, Lesben, Travestis, trans und nicht binären Personen – statt. In einem kurzen Gastbeitrag gibt Gabriela Mitidieri von der Menschenrechtsorganisation CELS einen Eindruck von dem Treffen.