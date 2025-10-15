Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentina | Argentinien | Nummer 617 - November 2025

Gewinner und Verlierer der Technik

Andrés César spricht über KI und ihre Auswirkungen auf die Arbeitswelt

Als Dozent an der Universidad Nacional de la Plata in Argentinien forscht Andrés César, wie Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und technischer Fortschritt Arbeit verändern und wie Länder in Lateinamerika damit umgehen. Im Interview mit LN spricht er darüber, welche Chancen KI bietet und warum die Auswirkungen von neuen Technologien davon abhängen, welche Rolle wir der KI zugestehen.

Interview von Annabelle Köchling

Lies den ganzen Artikel hier.

