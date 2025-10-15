Gewinner und Verlierer der Technik

Als Dozent an der Universidad Nacional de la Plata in Argentinien forscht Andrés César, wie Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und technischer Fortschritt Arbeit verändern und wie Länder in Lateinamerika damit umgehen. Im Interview mit LN spricht er darüber, welche Chancen KI bietet und warum die Auswirkungen von neuen Technologien davon abhängen, welche Rolle wir der KI zugestehen.