Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 600 - Juni 2024

Gretchenfrage Goldmine

Interview mit der Umweltaktivistin Verena Glass zum Megaprojekt des kanadischen Bergbauunternehmens Belo Sun in Amazonien

Die größte brasilianische Goldmine unter freiem Himmel will der kanadische Konzern Belo Sun Mining Corporation über eine brasilianische Tochterfirma bauen, nur zehn Kilometer ent­fernt von dem umstrittenen Staudammproj­ekt Belo Monte im Bundesstaat Pará (siehe LN 505/506). Dies könnte den ökologisch schwer geschädigten Xingu, ein Nebenfluss des Ama­zonas, weiter austrocknen und Tausende in der Region ihrer Existenzgrundlage berauben. Im Mai besuchte eine Delegation der Nationalen Kommission zur Eindämmung der Gewalt auf dem Land das Gebiet, um mögliche Menschen­rechtsverletzungen durch Belo Sun zu doku­mentieren. Die LN sprachen mit Verena Glass, Journalistin und Mitglied der Bewegung Xingu Vivo para Sempre, die die Kommission be­gleitete.

Interview: Claudia Fix

Lies das ganze Interview in der aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Brasilien | Nummer 577/578 - Juli/August 2022

AVANTGARDE DES RÜCKSCHRITTS

Spotlight Report der Zivilgesellschaft belegt die verheerenden Auswirkungen der Regierungspolitik

In einer öffentlichen Anhörung im brasilianischen Parlament wurde am 30. Juni die sechste Ausgabe des Civil Society Spotlight Report on the Brazil’s Implementation of the 2030 Agenda vorgestellt. Er wird von einer Arbeitsgruppe von 60 Organisationen der brasilianischen Zivilgesellschaft herausgegeben. …
Brasilien | Nummer 429 - März 2010

Menschenrechte vielleicht später

Menschenrechtsplan entzweit die brasilianische Gesellschaft

Der kürzlich verabschiedete Dritte Nationale Menschenrechtsplan brachte die brasilianische Rechte auf die Barrikaden. Linke Gruppen und Parteien begrüßen zwar die Initiative grundsätzlich, doch zweifeln sie, ob die Regierung die hehren Ziele des Plans auch wirklich umsetzen wird.
Brasilien | Nummer 466 - April 2013

Gärtners Bock

Die Wahl des neuen Vorsitzenden der Menschenrechtskommission im brasilianischen Parlament löst Proteststurm aus

Die Wahl des evangelikalen Pastors und Abgeordneten Marco Feliciano zum neuen Vorsitzenden der Parlamentskommission für Menschenrechte und Minderheiten wird parteiübergreifend kritisiert. Ihm werden Rassismus, Homophobie und Misogynie vorgeworfen. Dennoch ergab sich diese Wahl aus strategischen Interessen der Mehrzahl der in der Abgeordnetenkammer des Kongresses vertretenen Parteien. …

Newsletter abonnieren