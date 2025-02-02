Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Film | Nummer 608 - Februar 2025

GROSSE NAMEN – STARKE FILME?

Lateinamerikanische Beiträge zur Berlinale prominent besetzt

75 Jahre wird die Berlinale dieses Jahr alt. Eigentlich ein Grund zum Feiern für das traditionsreiche Berliner Filmfestival, doch irgendwie scheint niemandem so richtig danach zumute zu sein. Die lateinamerikanischen Beiträge zur diesjährigen Berlinale wirken jedoch vielversprechend. Die LN geben eine erste Einschätzung und stellen die Filme vor.

Von Dominik Zimmer

